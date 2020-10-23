5-year-old girl in Merced accidentally shot and killed by another child

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police say a 5-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by another child on Thursday afternoon.The shooting happened at about 2:30 pm in the area of 26th and Hawthorne in Merced.The little girl was taken to Mercy Hospital, where she died of her injuries.Police say the shooter, a boy related to her, got a hold of a handgun that was not secure and accidentally shot the victim.Police say the girl's stepfather, 44-year-old Rodney Matthews, drove her to the hospital himself.He was seen speeding away after leaving her there, and led police on a short pursuit.When he pulled over, officers say he told them he was trying to get back to the other children at the home.He has been arrested and booked on charges of child endangerment which resulted in the death of a child, felony reckless driving while evading officers, and a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition.