Merced Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police are asking the public's help to find an 11-year-old girl who went missing Friday.Officials say Audrina Moreno left her home on Tulane Drive between 4-6 p.m. and believe she may have been going to Mercy Hospital to visit a family member. She has not been seen since.Moreno has brown hair and brown eyes. She's 5'4", 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.