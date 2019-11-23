missing girl

Merced Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Merced Police are asking the public's help to find an 11-year-old girl who went missing Friday. (Merced Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police are asking the public's help to find an 11-year-old girl who went missing Friday.

Officials say Audrina Moreno left her home on Tulane Drive between 4-6 p.m. and believe she may have been going to Mercy Hospital to visit a family member. She has not been seen since.

Moreno has brown hair and brown eyes. She's 5'4", 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.
