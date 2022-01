MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley man is behind bars, accused of sex crimes with a child, and police say more victims could be.The Merced Police Department says 41-year-old Roberto Jauregui was reported to authorities on Monday.Following an investigation, officers went to his home and arrested him.Jauregui was booked into the Merced County Jail for a number of sex crimes, some involving a child younger than ten years old.Anyone with information or who may know of more victims is urged to contact the Merced Police Department.