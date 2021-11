MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old was arrested after police said he hit a man with a flashlight during a road rage incident.Merced police arrested Anthony Zimmerman Sunday night.Officers were called to Olive Avenue near Loughborough Drive for reports of a fight near a car wash.They found a 53-year old man suffering from head injuries. Investigators said he was hit in the head several times.Investigators used surveillance video to track down the suspect's car. The victim also helped to identify Zimmerman.Zimmerman is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon.