Car hit by gunfire during road rage incident on Highway 99 in Madera County, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident from Friday night that resulted in gunfire.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is working to learn more about a road rage incident that led to shots being fired.

Officers say it happened just after 5 p.m. Friday on northbound Highway 99 between Avenue 9 and Avenue 12.

They say a passerby called in about two vehicles being driven aggressively.

Then a few minutes later, a woman reported her car had been shot at by someone in one of the vehicles.

Officials later confirmed her vehicle was struck and found shell casings on Highway 99.

No one was injured.

Authorities have not released any suspect information.