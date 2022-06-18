Man arrested after robbery, attempted carjacking in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint in Merced on Friday has been arrested.

Police found him just hours later after he reportedly tried robbing another woman.

36-year-old Nicholas Sell is now in the Merced County Jail.

He's accused of robbing the Walgreens on G and Olive around 10:30 am.

Police arrested him just four hours later at the Burger Time on 16th Street, where officers say he tried carjacking a woman.
