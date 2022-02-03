Police searching for 2 wanted for Merced shooting; 1 arrested

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that occurred on Monday, but the search is on for two more suspects.Detectives arrested 22-year-old Brandon Briggs on Tuesday.Police say Briggs shot a 27-year-old man at La Miranda Drive and Sante Fe Drive.Officials say there was some sort of argument before the shooting. The victim was hit in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital.Briggs was carrying a gun when officers arrested him. He was booked into the Merced County jail for charges of attempted homicide and gang enhancements.Investigators say 18-year-old Franky Moreno and 30-year-old Tanya Moreno were also involved in the shooting. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Merced Police Department.