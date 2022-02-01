27-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating after they say an argument led to a shooting Monday evening.Authorities say it happened on La Mirada Dr. near Sante Fe Dr. just before 5 pm.Police say the victim was in some sort of argument with a man that led to the shooting.The 27-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.There is no suspect description at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department.