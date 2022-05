MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Merced restaurant in February Adrian Garcia, 21, was arrested near a San Joaquin County courthouse on Monday, police said.Detectives said a fight broke out at the Hangar Barbecue bar and restaurant on February 26, and Garcia pulled out a gun and started shooting. No one was hurt.Garcia was booked into the Merced County Jail.He is a known gang member.