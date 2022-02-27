Man fires gun inside Merced bar during college dance party

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating a shooting during college night at the Hanger Barbecue, and they're calling on the public to help identify the gunman.Investigators shared a photo of the suspect on social media.They say just after midnight, during a dance party hosted for college students in the bar, a fight broke out and a man started firing his gun toward the ceiling multiple times.The gunfire sent the crowd running but investigators say no one was injured by gunfire or when they tried to get away.They say the gunman was wearing a light grey sweatshirt, light denim jeans and was last seen running north on MacReady Drive.If you know this person or have information about the shooting, please contact Officer Joshua Nickerson at (209) 385-6905 or by email at nickersonj@cityofmerced.org.