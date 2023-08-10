An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Merced late Sunday night.

Police searching for man in connection to deadly shooting in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for a man in connection to a deadly shooting last month.

Authorities have identified 27-year-old Eruvey Deoro Muzquiz as the suspect in the attack on 47-year-old Damien Wheaton.

He was shot and killed on July 16 on R Street near West 12th Street in Merced.

Police say Muzquiz has been on the run since the murder. There is a warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.