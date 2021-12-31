MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police have identified the man killed in a shooting on Thursday as 18-year-old Myhka Thomas.
Thomas was shot just before 5 pm near W Street and 10th Street after some sort of altercation.
Police say 15-year-old Robert Fitzgerald Lewis III shot at a car that was stopped on the road.
When police arrived, they found Thomas and a 17-year-old girl who had also been shot.
Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen girl was rushed to a hospital in Modesto.
There is now an arrest warrant for Lewis III. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
18-year-old killed in Merced shooting identified, police searching for teen suspect
HOMICIDE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News