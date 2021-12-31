homicide

18-year-old killed in Merced shooting identified, police searching for teen suspect

EMBED <>More Videos

18-year-old killed in Merced shooting identified

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police have identified the man killed in a shooting on Thursday as 18-year-old Myhka Thomas.

Thomas was shot just before 5 pm near W Street and 10th Street after some sort of altercation.

Police say 15-year-old Robert Fitzgerald Lewis III shot at a car that was stopped on the road.

When police arrived, they found Thomas and a 17-year-old girl who had also been shot.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen girl was rushed to a hospital in Modesto.

There is now an arrest warrant for Lewis III. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedhomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Man, teen arrested in connection to deadly Hanford shooting
21-year-old dies after being attacked in Visalia, 1 arrested
Clovis man's killer could go free without posting bail
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Fresno gas station
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News