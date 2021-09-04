Merced police looking for 30-year-old stabbing suspect

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are looking for a man who they say stabbed someone multiple times on Saturday morning.

The stabbing happened just before 8 am in the area of Loughborough Drive and R Street in Merced.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds. Police have not released details on the condition of the victim.

Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Ryan Butler Vigil of Merced, is wanted for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

If you know where he is, please contact Detective Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org
