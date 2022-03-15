Taking Action Together

New complex in Merced helping homeless veterans

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New complex in Merced helping homeless veterans

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Instead of walking the streets of Merced, some veterans are now walking home to the Hope for Veterans apartment building.

Merced County Rescue Mission CEO Bruce Metcalf stands tall among veterans like John Kollmann, who is recovering from spinal cord surgery.

"I'm just so glad to be back in my hometown to start walking again," Kollmann said. "You know, back on my feet because I lost everything.

The new 10-unit veterans building is now complete on a five-acre complex that serves families who have nowhere to go.

Ruben Velasquez was living on the streets with his dog, Cinnamon.

"I didn't know where I was going to go, what I was going to do and I found this place," he said. "They found me actually and I'm grateful for it."

Merced County has identified at least 30 homeless veterans. These apartments were designed to give some of them a fresh start.

"The veterans building is permanent supportive housing where they can stay for a month or two or for the rest of their lives," Metcalf said.

Veterans have access to support services, daily meals and the simple comforts of home - a TV and a bed.

"It's great," Velasquez said. "One of the most wonderful things that have happened in my life."

In the past year, Merced City and County have increased the number of facilities used to house the homeless from two to 26.

"Well, I made it," Kollmann said. "I'm here and I'm making strides every day."

Metcalf says it was a priority to give more veterans a place to stay.

"People who have served us, now we can serve them," he said.

The Hope for Veteran building is part of the Merced Rescue Mission campus.

It includes a navigation center, which provides shelter and services to those experiencing homelessness.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymercedtaking action togetherveteranshousingveteran
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Housing Watch: Big spike in home prices in Los Banos
Volunteers work to clean up illegal dump sites in Coalinga
Check out tiny homes at Fresno Home and Garden Show
Housing Watch: Shortage of inventory still impacting Valley homebuyers
TOP STORIES
Child found dead inside Merced home is missing girl: Authorities
PD: 1 arrested in connection to shooting outside River Park restaurant
4 severely injured in two-car crash in Madera County
Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for attack on Fresno FAX bus
Man convicted of 3 Visalia murders sentenced to death
Senate advances bill to make daylight saving time permanent
Partial remains of Valley man found, family searching for answers
Show More
Valley farmer robbed by thieves, sheriff's office investigating
Fire damages transitional housing facility in west central Fresno
California Democrats shoot down gas tax pause
Local law enforcement expecting increase in gas theft amid high prices
Fresno chiropractic clinic has non-traditional approach to care
More TOP STORIES News