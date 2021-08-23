food

New wine and tapas bar to open in Merced

It will have a wine lounge and a tapas bar which features light snacks and appetizers.
EMBED <>More Videos

New wine, tapas bar to open in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new place to sip, sit and savor is coming to the North Valley.

Vinos Wine Lounge and Tapas Bar will be located next to Cold Stone Creamery on Main Street.

It will have a wine lounge and a tapas bar which features light snacks and appetizers.

City leaders say businesses like this one are helping transform the downtown area.

"Real exciting because it's confirming what we want to become. An art center and cultural district, supported by different types of food venues that's exactly what's going on here," said deputy city manager Frank Quintero.

Owners of Vinos are currently going through the building permit process.

The new lounge is slated to open in less than a year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmercedbusinessfoodwinewine bars
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
This shop relays the history of chocolate through your taste buds
Action News Morning Update
Street Food Night in Fresno to offer beloved Greek dishes this weekend
'12 inches of deliciousness' tops Chicago Egg Roll Lady's menu
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News