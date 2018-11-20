What we know about Mercy Hospital shooting suspect Juan Lopez

EMBED </>More Videos

Four people were killed - including a Chicago police officer, an ER doctor, and a hospital worker -- Monday afternoon in a shooting at Mercy Hospital on the city's Near South Side.

CHICAGO --
The alleged gunman has been identified in a shooting on Monday at Mercy Hospital in Chicago that left four people dead, including the shooter.

The suspect is 32-year-old Juan Lopez, police confirmed to ABC News and the Associated Press.

Lopez was found with a gunshot wound to the head. It's not clear whether he killed himself or was killed by police, department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, calling it a "disturbing crime scene."

The shooting is being investigated as a domestic dispute between Lopez and and his ex-fiancee Dr. Tamara O'Neal, who was one of the people killed. The couple's engagement was called off in September.

Lopez allegedly shot and killed O'Neal in the parking lot before running into the hospital and continuing to shoot. That's when Dayna Less, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed. The 25-year-old pharmacy resident was at Mercy Hospital doing her clinical rotations.

Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez was also killed responding to the shooting.

Jimenez, 28, didn't typically work in the area, Guglielmi said, but he ran into the line of fire to help others. Jimenez said it "speaks volumes about his character."

The officer, who just joined the department in 2017, leaves behind a wife and three young children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldgun violenceshootingfatal shootinghospital
Top Stories
Central Fresno apartment complex without heat as temps drop
3 semi-trucks destroyed after catching fire in parking lot
Abandoned house catches fire in Southeast Fresno
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Chicago mourning 3 killed, including CPD officer
"We're playing beer pong": New evidence from investigation into Clovis Unified vice principal death
Visalia police search for fraud, identity theft victims after suspect is arrested
Livingston man arrested for fatal hit and run in Merced
High speed rail construction now in the heart of strongest criticism
Show More
Florida man allegedly had sex with miniature horse 4 times
Fresno firefighters talks about Camp Fire recovery efforts
Family seeking justice after son killed in hit and run in Tulare County
Informants, cell phone searches led to arrest of Visalia narcotics officers
Poor air quality forcing businesses to implement measures to protect employees who work outside
More News