arrest

1 pound of meth found inside man's car during traffic stop in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after Merced County sheriff's deputies found him with items associated with selling methamphetamine.

Officials say a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Robert Christensen for having an expired car registration.

Christensen was on probation and had an active arrest warrant for a probation violation.

After searching the vehicle, authorities found a large plastic bag with a pound of meth in the engine compartment next to the car battery.

Christensen was booked into the Merced County jail for possession of a controlled substance, among other charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countycrimearrestmercedmeth
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Woman accused in baby kidnapping plot pleads not guilty
Man found with meth while being booked into jail
Clovis Unified school resource officer arrested on multiple charges
Woman accused of posing as photographer to kidnap baby
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Corcoran inmate confesses killing 2 molesters in letter to newspaper
Driver in stolen vehicle hits police car, leads Fresno officer on chase
Deputies searching for missing 24-year-old man near Shaver Lake
60-year-old man killed in rollover crash on Highway 180
Woman critically injured, dog killed when hit by vehicle in Fresno
Father of fallen Porterville firefighter remembers son
Costco cracking down on food court access
Show More
Fire at Fresno housing developing investigated as 'suspicious'
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Castaic area
Porterville firefighters died trying to save others inside burning library
2 hospitalized after honey oil lab explosion in central Fresno
Fresno Police hunting for man sexually assaulting Fresno schoolkids
More TOP STORIES News