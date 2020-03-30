illegal firearm

Man arrested after being found with meth, loaded gun while on parole

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police Department arrested a man after he was found with meth and a loaded handgun on Monday morning.

According to police, 28-year-old Antonio Ceballos of Lindsay was pulled over at about 1:30 a.m. in the area of Goshen Ave. and Miller Park Court.

During the stop, Ceballos was found to be on active probation for drug sales. Officers found an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun. Police also say that Ceballos is an unlicensed driver.

Because of his prior felony conviction, Ceballos is prohibited from owning firearms. He was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility for numerous drug and firearms-related charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliaparoleillegal firearmmethamphetaminemethguns
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News