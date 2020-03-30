Man arrested after being found with meth, loaded gun while on parole

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police Department arrested a man after he was found with meth and a loaded handgun on Monday morning.According to police, 28-year-old Antonio Ceballos of Lindsay was pulled over at about 1:30 a.m. in the area of Goshen Ave. and Miller Park Court.During the stop, Ceballos was found to be on active probation for drug sales. Officers found an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun. Police also say that Ceballos is an unlicensed driver.Because of his prior felony conviction, Ceballos is prohibited from owning firearms. He was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility for numerous drug and firearms-related charges.