Illegal fireworks, practice bomb found at man's Hanford home, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Hanford man was taken into custody following a major illegal fireworks bust that led to several homes being evacuated.

Police learned of a possible illegal firework sales operation, and identified the suspect as 33-year-old Rian Branch.

The amount of explosives prompted police to evacuate nearby homes.

Branche was taken into custody, and booked into the Kings County Jail.

Branche has a military background and faces multiple felony charges.

Police say the street value amounts to over $125,000.

Fire Chief Daniel Perkins says it's their biggest bust yet.

"That is a huge seizure in our general area and I think it makes a really big statement about how we do not condone the use of any illegal fireworks. And remind the public time and time again, that in the City of Hanford we have a zero tolerance," says Chief Perkins.

Officers found pallets of fireworks.

Plus, items to make fireworks and a ghost gun.

They also found this, an M-K 76 Practice Bomb.

Police and Fire had multiple agencies assisting, including the bomb squad.

Eventually, neighbors were cleared to return home, and the fireworks were removed from the property.

"Once these are out and people are using illegal fireworks they are extremely dangerous. In the state of ca every single year there is over 1 mill worth of property damage caused by illegal fireworks," explains Chief Perkins.

Hanford Police Chief, Stephanie Huddleston, says most times illegal fireworks are brought in across state lines.

Local fines can cost up to $1,000.

But in this case, Branche could be facing a hefty fine and jail time.

"When we say we will not tolerate illegal fireworks we mean that. So for those individuals that are planning to use or sell these fireworks just so you know we are watching and we will take action to enforce these laws," mentions Chief Huddleston.

The Hanford Police Department will be on illegal fireworks patrol from now through the Fourth of July.

They say their goal this summer is to keep the community safe.

