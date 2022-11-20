Michelangelo's in Old Town Clovis temporarily closed for repairs, will reopen

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A note to customers sits outside Michelangelo's off Bullard and Woodworth Avenues in Old Town Clovis reading "CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE."

The pizzeria has been shut down since Nov. 7 after the family who owns it discovered a flood.

"There's an office upstairs that had a water dispenser and the main line to the water dispenser busted, it leaked water for anywhere from 24 to 36 hours. The water just came straight down," said Adrian Rosales.

The water soaked the walls and also ruined some of the flooring.

The bulk of the damage though was done to the ceiling in the kitchen.

"A lot of lost revenue. We've still got to pay our rent, we've still got to pay PG &E and everything else and it's kind of hard when it's not coming in," said Rosales.

Rosales said the estimated damage is close to $30,000.

Until the repairs can be made -- they've had to keep the doors closed, which is difficult for the owners and disappointing to those they serve.

The Rosales family has been able to raise more than $100,000 over the past few years to grant several wishes for Make-A-Wish.

For this family, who has dedicated 23 years to growing their restaurant, they just want to get back to serving the community.

They're working with contractors and their insurance company to safely reopen and are asking their customers to be patient.

"We're hoping by December 11, around that time, we've got to get all our ducks in a row. But we're trying to open as soon as we can," said Rosales.