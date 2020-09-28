Technology

Microsoft down: Users unable to access certain services

A recent issue at Microsoft has caused services to go down, creating problems for users trying to access their accounts.

According to the tech company, users may not be able to access the following Microsoft 365 services:

  • Outlook.com
  • Microsoft Teams including Teams Live Event
  • Office.com


Additionally, Microsoft added that Power Platform and Dynamics 365 properties are affected by this incident.

On its site, the company stated, "Existing customer sessions are not impacted and any user who is logged in to an existing session would be able to continue their sessions."

It's not known what may have caused the services to go down, but Microsoft is exploring its re-connectivity options.

For more details on the latest Microsoft 365 Status health update, visit Microsoft's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyemailstechnologyu.s. & worldmicrosoft
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot to death in west central Fresno
Vandals left racist messages and destroyed parts of only Black-owned store in Old Town Clovis
Newsom urges CA to get flu shot before next COVID-19 wave
Valley air about to get worse as wildfire smoke has nowhere to go
Creek Fire: Shaver Lake businesses prepare for customers to return
Creek Fire: 304,604 acres burned with 39% containment
SQF Complex Fire: 150,286 acres burned, 50% contained
Show More
Residents describe terrifying escape from Glass Fire in NorCal
Central California coronavirus cases
Amazon sets Prime Day dates with deals starting now
California passes first-in-nation plastics recycling law
Dos Palos residents warned to boil water Monday morning
More TOP STORIES News