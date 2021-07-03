Fresno Grizzlies host Military Appreciation Night to kick off 4th of July weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of people kicked off the holiday weekend at the ballpark.The Fresno Grizzlies hosted their Military Appreciation Night at Chukchansi Park on Friday night.It's just the first of several special events the team has lined up for the Fourth of July weekend.Active and former military members all received discounted tickets to Friday night's game against Rancho Cucamonga.Families were also invited to check out the free water slides at the Splash Park while enjoying food vendors from Fresno Street Eats.The ballgame wrapped up with a dazzling display of fireworks.The Fresno Grizzlies are back in action against the Quakes on Saturday night at 6:50 and Sunday evening.The Fourth of July festivities will continue with firework celebrations after each of those games.