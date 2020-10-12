Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Excited dog greets Marine returning from 4-month deployment

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. -- A golden retriever could not contain his excitement when his "dad" returned home after a four-month military deployment.

Maggie Waits had her camera rolling when her husband Micah returned to their Jacksonville, North Carolina, home.

She was undoubtedly excited to see her husband, but she may not have been the most excited member of the family.

Their dog Odin could not contain himself. He jumped all over Micah, wagging his tail and erupting with happiness at the return of his dog dad.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncreturning soldierdogsoldier surprisemarines
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. remains in 'red tier,' Kings Co. also moves to 'red tier'
California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
Woman injured in drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Recently re-opened Fresno Co. businesses could be forced to close again
Fresno Police continuing operation to crack down on growing shootings, murders
Families call for justice after woman, teen killed in separate Fresno shootings
Creek Fire: 337,655 acres burned, 55% contained
Show More
Suspects lead deputies on high-speed chase through Fresno Co.
Clovis Unified parents given 2 learning options for students
Some Visalia residents eligible for $5,000 in COVID-19 relief
Barrett tells senators she's not Scalia, but her own judge
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News