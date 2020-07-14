fire

Hundreds of firefighters battling wildfire in western Fresno County

The fire has burned more than 1,000 acres west of Coalinga with no containment so far.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of firefighters were called to battle a fire in western Fresno County that sparked on Monday afternoon.

The Mineral Fire is burning west of Coalinga on Mineral Springs Road near Highway 198.

Fire crews say the flames quickly spread to about 150 acres by the time they arrived. Windy conditions helped to fuel the blaze throughout the night.

The fire has burned more than 1,000 acres with no containment so far.

PG&E crews were called to de-energize power lines in the area. Officials say the fire is very active and dangerous.

"We do want to remind people to stay out of the area. Mineral Springs Road is closed. We actually have a hard road closure at Highway 198, so if you're trying to traverse through the area, it would definitely be a good idea to pick an alternate route," said Fresno County Fire spokesperson Seth Brown.

Ten people have been evacuated from their homes.

Another 100 firefighters are expected to join the battle later on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a command post has been set up at the Coalinga Rodeo grounds, which will provide the crews with food and supplies.

Firefighters expect the fire to last for a few days, depending on weather conditions.
