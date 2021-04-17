Pets & Animals

Miss Winkles Adoption Center hosting virtual fashion show

EMBED <>More Videos

Miss Winkles Adoption Center hosting virtual fashion show

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The show is going on for several dogs and cats in Clovis.

Miss Winkles Adoption Center is bringing back one of its biggest events virtually after canceling last year.

The annual Pet Fashion Show will be live-streamed and you can still join in on all the fun.

The event will air on Miss Winkles' website.

Viewers will have the chance to donate to the adoption center, sponsor a pet and even purchase a pet box with all proceeds going to help animals.

For more information on today's show -- visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfresnofashion showpets
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
LIVE SOON: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News