FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The show is going on for several dogs and cats in Clovis.
Miss Winkles Adoption Center is bringing back one of its biggest events virtually after canceling last year.
The annual Pet Fashion Show will be live-streamed and you can still join in on all the fun.
The event will air on Miss Winkles' website.
Viewers will have the chance to donate to the adoption center, sponsor a pet and even purchase a pet box with all proceeds going to help animals.
For more information on today's show -- visit their website.
Miss Winkles Adoption Center hosting virtual fashion show
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News