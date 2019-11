Bakholdin drives a red Chevy Silverado with the license plate -- 8E62464.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Kerman Police say 74-year-old Mike Bakholdin was found safe in Monterey County._________________________________Kerman Police are searching for a 74-year-old man who went missing Saturday morning.Officials say Mike Bakholdin was last seen at 7 a.m. in the area of Madera Avenue and Whitesbridge Road, driving his red Chevy Silverado with the license plate -- 8E62464.Police say Bakholdin was wearing a red and black jacket. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kerman Police Department at 559-846-8800.