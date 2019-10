Deputies say Edward and Iva Poulson are believed to be driving a red Jeep Rubicon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A missing Madera County couple has been found dead after an apparent car crash in a remote part of the county, according to the sheriff's office.Authorities say Edward and Iva Poulson were found dead in their red Jeep Rubicon off of Beasore Road in Bass Lake Monday night.An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the crash.