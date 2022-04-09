FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk 86-year-old man.
Deputies say Charlie Diaz was last seen around 6 pm Friday in a neighborhood near W. Barstow and N. Forkner Avenues. They say he was wearing a grey thermal shirt and grey jogger sweatpants.
Diaz has dementia and deputies say it is important he is found as soon as possible.
Deputies added that Diaz has a tattoo with "VV" on his right arm and that he does not have any teeth.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
Fresno County deputies searching for at-risk 86-year-old man
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News