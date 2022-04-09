Fresno County deputies searching for at-risk 86-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk 86-year-old man.

Deputies say Charlie Diaz was last seen around 6 pm Friday in a neighborhood near W. Barstow and N. Forkner Avenues. They say he was wearing a grey thermal shirt and grey jogger sweatpants.

Diaz has dementia and deputies say it is important he is found as soon as possible.

Deputies added that Diaz has a tattoo with "VV" on his right arm and that he does not have any teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
