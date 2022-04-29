Search continues for Sanger man who disappeared in January 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 71-year-old man who has been missing for more than a year.
Investigators said Ronald Nagata was last seen by his caregiver near Sanger on January 29, 2021.
In February of that year, search and rescue teams from Fresno, Merced, Madera and Tulare counties ran a grid search to check land and waterways.
Family members say Nagata has Alzheimer's and needs to take a daily medication.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
