More than 2,500 illegal marijuana plants found in Lindsay, man arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County man was arrested Wednesday afternoon, accused of growing more than 2,500 illegal marijuana plants in Lindsay.Investigators eradicated the drugs after finding grows at multiple homes in the area.The gang and Narcotics Enforcement team also found six rifles, two handguns, and body armor.The suspect, 55-year old Robert Edwards, was out on bail for another crime, sheriff's deputies said.Detectives said he was also under the influence of drugs at the time he was arrested and had 19 grams of meth with him.Edwards faces multiple charges, including illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of firearms while under the influence of a controlled substance, and committing a felony offense while out on bail.