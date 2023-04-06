Preparing for mosquito season in Central Valley after recent rain

Experts say the combination of warmer temperatures and recent rain could lead to an early mosquito season in the Central Valley.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Experts say the combination of warmer temperatures and recent rain could lead to an early mosquito season in the Central Valley.

However, we're still seeing a lot of standing water from recent rain and now a warm-up is on the way.

"Typically, when the mosquito season really starts to get underway we have warm temperatures so a lot that excess rain could potentially dry up," said Katherine Ramirez, a Science Education Coordinator with the Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District.

Ramirez says any area in the Valley that has standing water can produce the potential for West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes.

Humans can contract the virus through mosquito bites, so officials say prevention is key.

If you are going to be out at dusk or dawn times, you want to wear insect repellant. You want to prevent mosquito bites because that's how we contract the West Nile virus," said Ramirez.

Every year, the Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District conducts yard inspections and looks for sources of mosquito development.

They also treat abandoned swimming pools and set traps.

While they can't predict if there will be more positive mosquitoes this year, they want residents to take action and dump any standing water.

That includes the bottom of your plants and even automatic pet water dishes.

"We've had a lot of rain and so you may find things that are holding water so it's good to go around your yard and every day or at least once a week, dump water," Ramirez explained.

