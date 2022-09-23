Motorcycle rider cited for chase spanning Fresno and Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 35-year-old led police on a chase through Fresno and Clovis.
It started just before 11 pm on Thursday night near Belmont and First when Fresno Police officers attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle that didn't have plates.
Instead of pulling over, the rider took off.
That was the start of a chase that would last 40 minutes, taking officers from Fresno to Clovis and back to Fresno.
Air support aided in the chase that ended in downtown Fresno on N Street near Tuolumne.
Police found the man at a nearby home and he surrendered to officers.
The driver was cited for reckless driving and not having a valid driver's license.