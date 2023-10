A motorcycle crash in Madera County turned deadly on Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says a 54-year-old man was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 145 when he failed to turn.

He, instead, crossed into the dirt shoulder and crashed.

Officers say he was ejected off the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.