MTV Movie & TV Awards | See list of winners

Scarlett Johansson was honored with the Generation Award for her many roles, including in the forthcoming "Black Widow." Sacha Baron Cohen was presented with the Comedic Genius Award, which several of his most iconic characters accepted on his behalf.
Below is a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.
BEST MOVIE
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Soul"
"To All the Boys: Always and Forever" *WINNER
BEST SHOW
"Bridgerton"
"Cobra Kai"
"Emily in Paris"
"The Boys"
"WandaVision" *WINNER
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Carey Mulligan -- "Promising Young Woman"
Chadwick Boseman -- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" *WINNER
Daniel Kaluuya -- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Sacha Baron Cohen -- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Zendaya -- "Malcolm & Marie"
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Anya Taylor-Joy -- "The Queen's Gambit"
Elizabeth Olsen -- "WandaVision" *WINNER
Elliot Page -- "The Umbrella Academy"
Emma Corrin -- "The Crown"
Michaela Coel -- "I May Destroy You"
BEST HERO
Anthony Mackie -- "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" *WINNER
Gal Gadot -- "Wonder Woman 1984"
Jack Quaid -- "The Boys"
Pedro Pascal -- "The Mandalorian"
Teyonah Parris -- "WandaVision"
BEST FIGHT
Wanda vs. Agatha -- "WandaVision" *WINNER
Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront -- "The Boys."
Final Funhouse Fight -- "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)"
Final Fight -- "Zack Snyder's Justice League"
BEST KISS
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline -- "Outer Banks" *WINNER
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh -- "Killing Eve"
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo -- "Emily in Paris"
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison -- "Never Have I Ever"
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor -- "Bridgerton"
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Annie Murphy --"Schitt's Creek"
Eric Andre -- "Bad Trip"
Issa Rae -- "Insecure"
Jason Sudeikis -- "Ted Lasso"
Leslie Jones -- "Coming 2 America" *WINNER
BEST VILLAIN
Aya Cash --"The Boys"
Ewan McGregor -- "Birds of Prey"
Giancarlo Esposito -- "The Mandalorian"
Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision" *WINNER
Nicholas Hoult -- "The Great"
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Antonia Gentry -- "Ginny & Georgia"
Ashley Park -- "Emily in Paris"
Maria Bakalova -- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Paul Mescal -- "Normal People"
Regé-Jean Page -- "Bridgerton" *WINNER
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Elisabeth Moss -- "The Invisible Man"
Jurnee Smollett -- "Lovecraft Country"
Simona Brown -- "Behind Her Eyes"
Victoria Pedretti -- "The Haunting of Bly Manor" *WINNER
Vince Vaughn -- "Freaky"
BEST DUO
Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo -- "Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar"
Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan -- "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" *WINNER
Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby YodA -- "The Mandalorian"
Lily Collins & Ashley Park -- "Emily in Paris"
Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova -- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
