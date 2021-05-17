mtv

MTV Movie & TV Awards | See list of winners

EMBED <>More Videos

Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen star in 'WandaVision' streaming on Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- The MTV Movie & TV Awards were presented Sunday, with Leslie Jones hosting and Snoop Dogg serving as the evening's DJ.

Scarlett Johansson was honored with the Generation Award for her many roles, including in the forthcoming "Black Widow." Sacha Baron Cohen was presented with the Comedic Genius Award, which several of his most iconic characters accepted on his behalf.



Below is a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

BEST MOVIE



"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Soul"

"To All the Boys: Always and Forever" *WINNER



BEST SHOW



"Bridgerton"

"Cobra Kai"

"Emily in Paris"

"The Boys"

"WandaVision" *WINNER



BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE



Carey Mulligan -- "Promising Young Woman"

Chadwick Boseman -- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" *WINNER

Daniel Kaluuya -- "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Sacha Baron Cohen -- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Zendaya -- "Malcolm & Marie"



BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW



Anya Taylor-Joy -- "The Queen's Gambit"

Elizabeth Olsen -- "WandaVision" *WINNER

Elliot Page -- "The Umbrella Academy"

Emma Corrin -- "The Crown"

Michaela Coel -- "I May Destroy You"

BEST HERO



Anthony Mackie -- "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" *WINNER

Gal Gadot -- "Wonder Woman 1984"

Jack Quaid -- "The Boys"

Pedro Pascal -- "The Mandalorian"

Teyonah Parris -- "WandaVision"

BEST FIGHT



Wanda vs. Agatha -- "WandaVision" *WINNER

Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront -- "The Boys."

Final Funhouse Fight -- "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)"

Final Fight -- "Zack Snyder's Justice League"

BEST KISS



Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline -- "Outer Banks" *WINNER

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh -- "Killing Eve"

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo -- "Emily in Paris"

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison -- "Never Have I Ever"

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor -- "Bridgerton"



BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE



Annie Murphy --"Schitt's Creek"

Eric Andre -- "Bad Trip"

Issa Rae -- "Insecure"

Jason Sudeikis -- "Ted Lasso"

Leslie Jones -- "Coming 2 America" *WINNER

BEST VILLAIN



Aya Cash --"The Boys"

Ewan McGregor -- "Birds of Prey"

Giancarlo Esposito -- "The Mandalorian"

Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision" *WINNER

Nicholas Hoult -- "The Great"



BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE



Antonia Gentry -- "Ginny & Georgia"

Ashley Park -- "Emily in Paris"

Maria Bakalova -- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Paul Mescal -- "Normal People"

Regé-Jean Page -- "Bridgerton" *WINNER



MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE



Elisabeth Moss -- "The Invisible Man"

Jurnee Smollett -- "Lovecraft Country"

Simona Brown -- "Behind Her Eyes"

Victoria Pedretti -- "The Haunting of Bly Manor" *WINNER

Vince Vaughn -- "Freaky"



BEST DUO



Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo -- "Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar"

Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan -- "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" *WINNER

Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby YodA -- "The Mandalorian"

Lily Collins & Ashley Park -- "Emily in Paris"

Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova -- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsmoviesentertainmenttelevisionmtvu.s. & world
MTV
Apple launches free 24-hour 'Apple Music TV' livestream
Celebrity tattoo artist Travis Ross coming to Central Valley
'Jersey Shore' house now available for rent in Seaside Heights
'The Situation' reports to prison to serve 8-month sentence
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News