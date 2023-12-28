WATCH LIVE

Deputies no longer searching for truck that reportedly left scene of incident at Fresno County home

ByKellie Helton
Thursday, December 28, 2023 11:18PM
2 dead, child injured after 'violent' incident at Fresno County home
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has called off its search for a silver pickup truck that reportedly left the scene of a 'violent' incident in Fresno County.
Deputies say two people were killed at a home on Dunlap Road in Miramonte just before 8 pm Wednesday.

Two adults were found dead inside.

Deputies say a child was also taken to the hospital. He was last listed in critical condition.

Investigators added there is no danger to the community at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

