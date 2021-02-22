Multiple people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple people have been hospitalized after a multi-car crash in Central Fresno on Sunday.

The Fresno Police Department says that a semi-truck was turning near Palm and Belmont when a sedan slowed down for it to turn. The sedan was then rear-ended by an SUV and that pushed the sedan into the back of the semi-truck.

Police say that everyone inside the sedan was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Authorities added that the driver of the SUV is being evaluated for DUI.
