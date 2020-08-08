Multiple structures, vehicles on fire near Hwy 99 in Selma

TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠ A huge fire in Selma has torn through at least one building. Smoke is affecting visibility on Highway 99 and several streets have been closed off, including Valley View St at S McCall Avenue and S McCall Avenue at E Mountain View Avenue. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/iAchQAReID— ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) August 8, 2020
One of those structures was fully engulfed but appeared to be abandoned, firefighters said.
Thick, dark plumes of smoke from the 5-acre blaze could be seen from Highway 99 and affected visibility for drivers.
Several streets have been closed off, including Valley View St at S McCall Avenue and S McCall Avenue at E Mountain View Avenue.
Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.