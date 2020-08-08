Multiple structures, vehicles on fire near Hwy 99 in Selma

TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠ A huge fire in Selma has torn through at least one building. Smoke is affecting visibility on Highway 99 and several streets have been closed off, including Valley View St at S McCall Avenue and S McCall Avenue at E Mountain View Avenue. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/iAchQAReID — ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) August 8, 2020

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a large fire in Selma that tore through multiple structures and torched several vehicles on Friday evening.One of those structures was fully engulfed but appeared to be abandoned, firefighters said.Thick, dark plumes of smoke from the 5-acre blaze could be seen from Highway 99 and affected visibility for drivers.Several streets have been closed off, including Valley View St at S McCall Avenue and S McCall Avenue at E Mountain View Avenue.Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.