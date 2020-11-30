Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy on vocal warm-up duty for 'Disney Holiday Singalong'

"That is right. We are going to be doing the vocal warm-ups at the start of tonight's 'Disney Holiday Singalong,'" said Kermit.
"Yes! I'm going to be fabulous!" said Miss Piggy. "I'm going to lead everyone in a big vocal-up and then I'm going to sing all the songs tonight -- all of them!"
We asked Miss Piggy how her pipes compared to the legendary Andrea Bocelli, who is performing in the singalong.
"You know, he has a wonderful voice and it's going to blend magically with mine when he sings back-up for me," said Miss Piggy.
There's also a reunion of the Broadway cast of "Frozen"- back in their theater so they can perform "Let it Go" for the singalong.
"We got BTS and Katy Perry and Michael Bublé and Kerry Washington, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr. I mean, they're all going to be great!" said Kermit.
I asked Miss Piggy what she thinks of the current major music force, BTS.
"That's so weird, isn't it? How a sandwich could become big in music?" said Miss Piggy.
I gently reminded her she might be thinking of a BLT.
Watch "Disney Holiday Singalong" Monday, Nov. 30, at 8|7 c on ABC.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.