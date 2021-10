Woman suspected of damaging Tower District mural arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected vandal caught in the act of splashing paint over a Tower District mural is in custody.Investigators had been looking for Sarah Santilla-Guerrero in connection to the vandalism of a decade-old mural painted on the side of the Neighborhood Thrift Store.They believe she caused about $10,000 worth of damages to the artwork.She now faces felony vandalism charges.If you'd like to help Neighborhood Thrift restore their mural, click here