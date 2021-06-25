Woman suspected of damaging Tower District mural arrested

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman suspected of damaging Tower District mural arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected vandal caught in the act of splashing paint over a Tower District mural is in custody.

Investigators had been looking for Sarah Santilla-Guerrero in connection to the vandalism of a decade-old mural painted on the side of the Neighborhood Thrift Store.

They believe she caused about $10,000 worth of damages to the artwork.

RELATED: Woman caught on camera damaging mural outside central Fresno thrift shop

She now faces felony vandalism charges.

If you'd like to help Neighborhood Thrift restore their mural, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralvandalism
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News