Woman suspected of damaging Tower District mural arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected vandal caught in the act of splashing paint over a Tower District mural is in custody.
Investigators had been looking for Sarah Santilla-Guerrero in connection to the vandalism of a decade-old mural painted on the side of the Neighborhood Thrift Store.
They believe she caused about $10,000 worth of damages to the artwork.
She now faces felony vandalism charges.
If you'd like to help Neighborhood Thrift restore their mural, click here.
