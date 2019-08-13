fatal crash

Murder charges dropped against driver in crash that killed 8-year-old boy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against the man accused of driving drunk and killing an 8-year-old boy near Selma.

Karmjit Singh had a prior DUI, but Action News uncovered court documents showing he had a BAC below .02 after the deadly February 2019 crash that killed Maverick Martzen.

Singh is still facing vehicular manslaughter charges, but the maximum punishment goes from life in prison to no more than six years.

Jeff Hammerschmidt, the attorney who came to represent the Martzen family in case Singh got a new bond hearing, will come back Thursday for that issue. Singh's bond will likely be reduced by a large amount.

Singh's bail is currently set at $1.5 million and he has an ICE detainer as well, in case he gets released. But Action News discovered early in this case that could mean he goes home and wears an ankle monitor.

