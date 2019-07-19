Naked photos of assistant principal shared by middle school students

CYPRESS, Texas -- The 8th-grade assistant principal at a Texas middle school is on administrative leave after his nude photos made their rounds on social media.A spokesman for the district said they are "very concerned" about the pictures and are conducting an investigation.Parents wonder how the photos got out in the first place. The source of where the photos came from is unknown.A woman who spoke with ABC13 Eyewitness News said her son received the picture through text from another student in June. She has asked that she not be identified.Chris Maple will not return to Anthony Middle School for the 2019-20 school year, according to the district."The district is very concerned about the alleged photos circulating on social media. Chris Maple was placed on administrative leave pending a complete investigation and will not be returning to Anthony Middle School for the 2019-2020 school year," a spokesperson for Cy-Fair ISD said.