FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pilot has been killed in a crash involving a jet that departed from Naval Air Station Lemoore.Officials say the crash happened around 2:30 Friday afternoon. The F/A-18E Super Hornet that was based in Lemoore crashed near Trona, California.The identity of the pilot has not been released.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.