At least 3 kids dead in Nashville school shooting, hospital says; suspect dead

Covenant School is a Christian school for preschool through sixth grade.

ByEmily Shapiro ABCNews logo
Monday, March 27, 2023 11:51AM
Police said officers "engaged" with the suspect who was then declared dead.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Three children have died after they were shot at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, according to a hospital official.

All three children were pronounced dead after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to a hospital spokesman.

The shooting unfolded Monday morning at the Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade.

Police said officers "engaged" with the suspect and the suspect is dead.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

ABC News' Alex Faul contributed to this report.

