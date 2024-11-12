Nazi demonstrators gather outside 'Diary of Anne Frank' play in Michigan

A group of masked demonstrators were seen waving Nazi flags outside a production of "The Diary of Anne Frank" in Howell, Michigan, on Saturday.

A group of masked demonstrators were seen waving Nazi flags outside a production of "The Diary of Anne Frank" in Howell, Michigan, on Saturday.

Witnesses said the five individuals were heard shouting racist and antisemitic slurs in the parking lot of the American Legion Post 141, where the play about the young Holocaust victim was being held.

Bobby Brite, a veteran who took video of the group, told Detroit ABC affiliate WXYZ that people attending the play were shocked and frightened.

"We had 75 people downstairs that watched that play, and out of that 75, there were 50 or 60 of them that were afraid to leave this building. We had to escort them to their cars. Nobody in America should feel like that," said Brite, who said he served 26 years in the Army.

Livingston County Sheriff Michael J. Murphy said they were called to respond to a "disturbance." After the demonstrators were asked to leave the property, they continued protesting across the street, at which point "a subject then approached them, and an argument ensued."

"Nothing physical transpired and ultimately the parties involved separated," Murphy said.

According to Fowlerville Community Theatre, which put on the play, the audience and cast were informed of the incident during intermission.

"Although some were understandably shaken, they pulled together and finished the performance with strength and professionalism," the theatre organization said in a statement.

The play continued, and was performed again the following day without incident.

"This production centers on real people who lost their lives in the Holocaust, and we have endeavored to tell their story with as much realism as possible," the community theater group said. "On Saturday evening, things became more real than we expected; The presence of protesters outside gave us a small glimpse of the fear and uncertainty felt by those in hiding."

"As a theatre, we want to make people feel and think," the group continued. "We hope that by presenting Anne's story, we can help prevent the atrocities of the past from happening again."

In a statement on X, the Anti-Defamation League's Michigan chapter denounced the incident.

"We are disgusted by the far-right extremists who praised Hitler and waved Nazi flags outside of an American Legion hosting the play 'The Diary of Anne Frank,' and we stand with American Legion 141 and @HowellTownship who know that hate doesn't belong in their community," the ADL said.