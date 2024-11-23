New details about what caused ballot mix-up for 11 people in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A data entry error is to blame for some Fresno County ballots that contained the wrong precinct.

Fresno County election officials say several valid addresses were inadvertently included as part of a much larger list of nearly 1,300 addresses that officials had to manually verify.

Those addresses were then supposed to be assigned to the correct precinct.

Due to human error, the Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters says officials assigned the wrong precinct to 11 voters.

They ended up receiving and voting incorrect ballots in the November 5 election.

Officials say they are working to verify all of the addresses on the list and correct any other issues.

They plan to release an update by Monday afternoon.

They have also implemented new procedures to ensure correct addresses are not included during routine updates of incorrect addresses.

Future checks will now happen earlier and will now include another round of review by county IT staff, among other changes.

For news and weather updates, follow Brisa Colon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.