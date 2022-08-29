On The Red Carpet previews new shows, movies debuting on Disney+ Day and throughout September

LOS ANGELES -- On The Red Carpet has a sneak peek at the exciting new shows and movies debuting for Disney+ Day, plus we'll have a preview of ABC's new fall lineup and interviews with the cast of "Abbott Elementary" about season two.

Niecy Nash-Betts has a new series called "The Rookie Feds," and Reba McEntire joins the cast of "Big Sky," while Garth Brooks has a new gig with Nat Geo.

You'll also hear from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on their new show, "Welcome to Wrexham," and three favorite witches cast a new spell in "Hocus Pocus 2."

