medical marijuana

Study: Early access to medical marijuana increases likelihood of marijuana use disorder

EMBED <>More Videos

New study shows early access to medical marijuana increases likelihood of marijuana use disorder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A study is casting some doubt on the use of medical marijuana in the treatment of anxiety and depression.

The Harvard medical study published in Friday's Jama Network Open divided 268 adult patients into two groups.

One group got a medical marijuana card to treat their pain, anxiety or depression immediately while the other group had to wait 12 weeks.

Those patients who had earlier access were 20% more likely to develop marijuana use disorder.

That means they became dependent on marijuana without showing improvement in their symptoms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnomarijuanamedical marijuanastudy
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA
Hanford's first cannabis dispensary to open soon
Crews break ground on Mendota cannabis farm
Soft opening held for new marijuana dispensary in Lemoore
Young girl who pioneered CBD for epilepsy dies of COVID-19
TOP STORIES
Police searching for man who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend in Fresno
Police identify man shot and killed in central Fresno
Historic SCOTUS confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson: LIVE
Man arrested for shooting during Fresno basketball game
Man dies from gunshot wound at Merced County gas station
Authorities investigating break-in at Fresno's Sisk Courthouse
Funeral to be held for longtime Fowler mayor Monday
Show More
Warm-up on the way, possible record-breaking heat
More than 500 workers on strike at Chevron refinery in NorCal
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Family holds vigil for 8-year-old Sophia Mason
More TOP STORIES News