armed robbery

3 wanted for robbing 7-Eleven store using rock in northeast Fresno

Police say one of the suspects approached the clerk with a rock and demanded cash from the register.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for three suspects who robbed a 7-Eleven in northeast Fresno using a rock.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Fresno Street and Bullard Avenue.

Investigators say three men walked into the store and wandered around inside. One of the men approached the clerk with a rock and demanded cash from the register.

After taking the cash, the suspects ran away from the store.

Police say given the nature of the weapon the suspects used, the crime is classified as an armed robbery.

"Yes, it is a rather unique weapon to be used for this crime, but it would still be categorized as an armed robbery," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

Police believe the suspects fled into the nearby apartments. Descriptions of the men have not been released, but investigators combed through surveillance footage.

Officials say they took an estimated $200 to $250.

No one was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastrobbery7 elevenarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Giants' Baker turns himself in to police on armed robbery charges
Valley police searching for 2 suspects on robbery spree
Two armed men steal narcotics from Madera CVS; no employees injured
Man armed with large hunting knife robs northwest Fresno Walgreens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Recent shootings in San Joaquin leaving community on edge and hoping for change
Central California coronavirus cases
Authorities investigating fatal crash in Madera County, CHP says
Valley CHP officers assisting around California with recent protests
5 officers shot when protests turned violent in 2 cities
Man taken to the hospital after drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
Mother says she forgives man accused of killing her son in DUI accident
Show More
Police and businesses prepare for criminals using protests as cover
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
Trump warns of military deployment as George Floyd protests resume
Tulare County sheriff issues apology after social media post
South Valley man accused of murdering woman, hitting and killing another during chase
More TOP STORIES News