FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A broken water main left severe flooding in a northeast Fresno neighborhood overnight.It was first reported before 11:00 pm at Chestnut and Behymer Avenues near River View Elementary School.The water rose high above the sidewalk near the center divider of Behymer.City crews were working to clear the flooding and fix the water main.Officials have closed eastbound Behymer and Chestnut Avenue between Behymer and Plymouth. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.It wasn't immediately clear when the streets would reopen.