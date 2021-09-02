Man slashed with scissors during argument in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fight in northwest Fresno ended with a man being slashed with scissors near the McDonalds on Shaw and Barcus Wednesday night.

Fresno police say the victim was injured after an argument between two people escalated and the suspect pulled out scissors.

The victim went into the McDonalds bathroom and realized he had been injured in the fight.

Employees at the burger chain called 911 and got the victim to the hospital.

He is expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.
